AbsorbAid Digestive Support Dietary Supplement
240 ctUPC: 0072425078401
Product Details
AbsorbAid is often recommended by medical doctors, has been clinically tested, and scientifically proven to be safe and effective.
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Lipase , Amylase , Protease ( , from : Bromelain ) , Cellulase , Lactose , Other Ingredients : Vegetarian Capsule ( Hydroxy Propyl Methylcellulose and Water ) , Rich Starch , Plant Cellulose , Silicon Dioxide , L-Leucine .
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Lactose.
Disclaimer
