Constructed from stained acacia wood, the Lattice Wine Rack is a durable wine staple capable of holding up to 8 bottles at once. Designed to stand alone or be stacked, it’s a perfect fit for any storage space. Display and store your wine in this classic, elegant wine holder. Acacia wood lattice design Holds 8 standard wine bottles 13" x 13" x 5.8" Classic vineyard style This wine rack will transport you to a beautiful vineyard getaway in your own home. Twine’s collections emphasize rustic elegance, natural materials, and a nostalgic sense of quality. From elegant barware to quaint cheeseware, Twine ties everything together.