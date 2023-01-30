In the artisan traditions of Chile, this elegant wine blossoms with flavors of strawberries and plum that are interwoven with aromas of cherry and hints of fig that evolve into a smooth finish. This well-balanced and structured wine pairs perfectly with barbecued meats and hearty pasta dishes.

1 bottle= 5 glasses of wine

Grapes produced in Chile

Pairs well with BBQ meats and hearty pasta dishes

Flavors of strawberry, plum, and fig