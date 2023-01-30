Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 6 is selected.
Aconga® Red Blend
750 mLUPC: 0083972800339
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 3
Product Details
In the artisan traditions of Chile, this elegant wine blossoms with flavors of strawberries and plum that are interwoven with aromas of cherry and hints of fig that evolve into a smooth finish. This well-balanced and structured wine pairs perfectly with barbecued meats and hearty pasta dishes.
- 1 bottle= 5 glasses of wine
- Grapes produced in Chile
- Pairs well with BBQ meats and hearty pasta dishes
- Flavors of strawberry, plum, and fig
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories120
% Daily value*
Sodium5mg
Total Carbohydrate4g1%
Sugar0.5g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More