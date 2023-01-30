Aconga® Red Blend Perspective: front
Aconga® Red Blend
Aconga® Red Blend
Aconga® Red Blend
Aconga® Red Blend
Aconga® Red Blend
Aconga® Red Blend

750 mLUPC: 0083972800339
Located in AISLE 3

Product Details

In the artisan traditions of Chile, this elegant wine blossoms with flavors of strawberries and plum that are interwoven with aromas of cherry and hints of fig that evolve into a smooth finish. This well-balanced and structured wine pairs perfectly with barbecued meats and hearty pasta dishes.

  • 1 bottle= 5 glasses of wine
  • Grapes produced in Chile
  • Pairs well with BBQ meats and hearty pasta dishes
  • Flavors of strawberry, plum, and fig

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories120
% Daily value*
Sodium5mg
Total Carbohydrate4g1%
Sugar0.5g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

