Acronym wines don’t require interpretation, just simple enjoyment. We believe wine shouldn’t be complicated, so we’ve created flavorful California wines that make choosing the perfect wine for your style and preference as easy as can be. Acronym Juicy is a mouth-watering red blend bursting with notes of juicy raspberry and pomegranate, followed by warm hints of vanilla and a complex finish. Perfect for those who prefer a fruitier finish.

1 bottle= 5 glasses of wine

Grapes produced in California

Bright red wine with a fruity finish

Pairs well with roast pork or vegetarian portobello mushroom burgers

Bright flavors of pomegranate, ripe raspberry and subtle vanilla