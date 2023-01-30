Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 6 is selected.
Acronym Rich Red Blend Red Wine
750 mLUPC: 0083972800582
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 3
Product Details
Acronym wines don’t require interpretation, just simple enjoyment. We believe wine shouldn’t be complicated, so we’ve created flavorful California wines that make choosing the perfect wine for your style and preference as easy as can be. This wine is a classic, rich red wine with layers of rich, dark plum, black cherry, and notes of cocoa that lead to complex tannins and a lingering finish.
- 1 bottle= 5 glasses of wine
- Grapes produced in California
- Featuring a blend of grapes for a rich flavor profile
- Perfect addition to a meal of roast pork or vegetarian portobello mushroom burgers
- Deep flavors of plum, black cherry and cocoa