Acronym wines don’t require interpretation, just simple enjoyment. We believe wine shouldn’t be complicated, so we’ve created flavorful California wines that make choosing the perfect wine for your style and preference as easy as can be. This wine is a classic, rich red wine with layers of rich, dark plum, black cherry, and notes of cocoa that lead to complex tannins and a lingering finish.

1 bottle= 5 glasses of wine

Grapes produced in California

Featuring a blend of grapes for a rich flavor profile

Perfect addition to a meal of roast pork or vegetarian portobello mushroom burgers

Deep flavors of plum, black cherry and cocoa