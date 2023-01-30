Acronym wines don’t require interpretation, just simple enjoyment. We believe wine shouldn’t be complicated, so we’ve created flavorful California wines that make choosing the perfect wine for your style and preference as easy as can be. This red blend boasts a luscious feel with bright aromas of fresh strawberry and silky hints of cherry, bringing forward a delicate acidity and soft finish.

1 bottle= 5 glasses of wine

Grapes produced in California

Perfect for those seeking a silky feel

Pairs well with roast pork or vegetarian portobello mushroom burgers

Deep flavors of strawberry and cherry