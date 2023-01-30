Hover to Zoom
Acronym Silk Red Blend Red Wine
750 mLUPC: 0083972800934
AISLE 3
Acronym wines don’t require interpretation, just simple enjoyment. We believe wine shouldn’t be complicated, so we’ve created flavorful California wines that make choosing the perfect wine for your style and preference as easy as can be. This red blend boasts a luscious feel with bright aromas of fresh strawberry and silky hints of cherry, bringing forward a delicate acidity and soft finish.
- 1 bottle= 5 glasses of wine
- Grapes produced in California
- Perfect for those seeking a silky feel
- Pairs well with roast pork or vegetarian portobello mushroom burgers
- Deep flavors of strawberry and cherry