Acrylic Top Playhouse Cube With Floor Mat Set

115-713863021227 Acrylic Top Playhouse Cube With Floor Mat Set, Buy the set and save! Includes our innovative Play House Cube featuring a safe, sturdy, shatterproof acrylic top panel imprinted with a serene sky and clouds scene and fitted blue floor mat for comfort. A peaceful place for children to read or curl up with a pillow and blanket that also provides easy visibility for supervision. Brightens any room environment and satisfies every state requirement for a quiet space in Early Learning environments. All edges are rounded over and sanded smooth for safety. Manufactured by Whitney Brothers, Made in USA

