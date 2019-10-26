Ingredients

Cultured Grade A Reduced Fat Milk, Cane Sugar, Water, Contains Less Than 1% of Acacia Gum, Modified Food Starch, Vegetable Juice (For Color), Natural Flavors, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Vitamin D3, Live Cultures L. Bulgaricus (2), L. Lactis, S. Thermophilus, Live and Active Probiotic B. Lactis Dn 173-010/Cncm I-2494.

Allergen Info

Contains Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More