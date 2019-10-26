Activia Strawberry Probiotic Dailies Yogurt Drink
Product Details
We want to promote gut health for everyone. It's what has driven us to push the boundaries of probiotic innovation for the last 20 years. Today, we are giving you more delicious ways to enjoy our billions of live and active probiotics in your daily routine. These Activia Dailies are quick and easy yogurt drinks made to support your gut health and your busy lifestyle. Enjoy!
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Cultured Grade A Reduced Fat Milk, Cane Sugar, Water, Contains Less Than 1% of Acacia Gum, Modified Food Starch, Vegetable Juice (For Color), Natural Flavors, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Vitamin D3, Live Cultures L. Bulgaricus (2), L. Lactis, S. Thermophilus, Live and Active Probiotic B. Lactis Dn 173-010/Cncm I-2494.
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More