Activia Strawberry Probiotic Dailies Yogurt Drink

8 bottles / 3.1 fl ozUPC: 0003663202954
Product Details

We want to promote gut health for everyone. It's what has driven us to push the boundaries of probiotic innovation for the last 20 years. Today, we are giving you more delicious ways to enjoy our billions of live and active probiotics in your daily routine. These Activia Dailies are quick and easy yogurt drinks made to support your gut health and your busy lifestyle. Enjoy!

Nutritional Information

Gluten Free
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1bottle (93 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories70
% Daily value*
Total Fat1.5g1.92%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol5mg1.67%
Sodium50mg2.17%
Total Carbohydrate11g4%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar10g
Protein3g
Calcium130mg10%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium160mg4%
Vitamin D1.6Number of International Units8%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Cultured Grade A Reduced Fat Milk, Cane Sugar, Water, Contains Less Than 1% of Acacia Gum, Modified Food Starch, Vegetable Juice (For Color), Natural Flavors, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Vitamin D3, Live Cultures L. Bulgaricus (2), L. Lactis, S. Thermophilus, Live and Active Probiotic B. Lactis Dn 173-010/Cncm I-2494.

Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives.

