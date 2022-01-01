Hover to Zoom
Advantix II K9 Large Dog 21-55 lb Flea Tick & Mosquito Treatment
4 ctUPC: 0072408920399
Purchase Options
Product Details
- Repels and kills ticks including Deer ticks (vector of Lyme disease), American dog ticks (vector of Rocky Mountain spotted fever), Brown dog ticks (vector of Ehrlichiosis) and Lone Star ticks (vector of Ehrlichiosis) for up to four weeks
- Repels and kills all life stages of fleas
- Prevents fleas on treated dogs from infesting your home
- Kills fleas on dogs within 12 hours and continues to prevent infestations for a month
- Prevents development of all flea stages for a month
- Larval flea stages in the dog''s surroundings are killed following contact with a K9 Advantix® II treated dog
- Repels and kills mosquitoes for up to four weeks
- Repels and prevents blood-feeding by biting flies
- Kills chewing lice