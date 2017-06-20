When your child has a fever, you know what it’s like to wait it out. Children’s Advil lasts for up to 8 hours with just one dose to reduce fever. This multi symptom fever reducer/pain reliever in an easy-to-take liquid, reduces fever and temporarily relieves aches and pains due to the common cold, flu headaches and toothaches. Active ingredient Ibuprofen (NSAID) is pediatrician-recommended. This Children’s Advil is suitable for children ages 2-11 – review all labeled directions and warnings prior to administering to children.

Temporarily: Reduces fever Relieves minor aches and pains due to the common cold Flu Sore throat Headaches and toothaches

Ibuprofen 100 mg fever reducer/pain reliever (NSAID) per 5 mL

Lasts up to 8 hours

For ages 2-11 years