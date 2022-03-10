Aerobic Life Mag O7 Ultimate Oxygenating Digestive System Cleanser
Product Details
May O7 is a gentle and fast acting oxygen cleanse that works overnight for most people. This unique combination gently softens unwanted buildup in the digestive tract while providing beneficial oxygen to the digestive system.
May O7 may help people who are:
- Experiencing slow and sluggish digestion
- Struggling from common digestive irregularities
- Preparing for a lifestyle change or special even
Mag O7 is non habit forming
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Certified Organic Rice Flour , Citric Acid and Vegetable Capsules
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
