Aerobic Life Mag O7 Ultimate Oxygenating Digestive System Cleanser Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Aerobic Life Mag O7 Ultimate Oxygenating Digestive System Cleanser

180 Vegetable CapsulesUPC: 0001388603020
Purchase Options

Product Details

May O7 is a gentle and fast acting oxygen cleanse that works overnight for most people. This unique combination gently softens unwanted buildup in the digestive tract while providing beneficial oxygen to the digestive system.

May O7 may help people who are:

  • Experiencing slow and sluggish digestion
  • Struggling from common digestive irregularities
  • Preparing for a lifestyle change or special even

Mag O7 is non habit forming

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
60.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Certified Organic Rice Flour , Citric Acid and Vegetable Capsules

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More