High quality, durable, career oriented role play for young kids. Intended to raise the self-esteem of those who engage in role play. Quality construction and durable design are the perfect addition to a classroom, pre-schools, and daycares alike. This dress up / pretend play top has all the things printed on the shirts needed to complete the job. Featuring hook and loop closures for easy on and off. Aeromax quality products make great gifts for girls and boys. This item has been tested to meet USA safety standards for children's products. Includes: one doctor top.

. My 1st Career Gear Blue Doctor Top