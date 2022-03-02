Aeromax FOM-B NASA Meatball Logo Foam Astronaut with Backpack Clip Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Aeromax FOM-B NASA Meatball Logo Foam Astronaut with Backpack Clip

1UPC: 0069821611098
Purchase OptionsSold and Shipped by

Product Details

Toys play a crucial part in development of a child Toys as simple as wooden blocks or numbered puzzle develops cognitive and physical skills Complex puzzles remote control cars bubble guns helps learn and analyse cause effects and spatial relationships Babies tend to play more and more with such toys and make themselves happy Children s attitude towards their toys nurtures them big way Features . NASA Meatball Logo Foam Astronaut with Backpack Clip Specifications . Weight 1 lbs

Shipping & Return Information