Our products are named for its high standard durability stability and trust among our users We also aim for quality innovation and user satisfaction and we work towards achieving them every day to make our product up to date Features . Made from high quality durable material Machine washable for use again and again. Includes one white lab coat with buttons three front pockets along with medical seal and doctor on each chest. Realistic design with 12 14 length. Everything you need for the to play the part of doctor with this quailty lab coat Specifications . Length 0 75 in . Size 12 14