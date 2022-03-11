Hover to Zoom
Aeromax PBR-S Pull Back Race Cars, Silver
1UPC: 0069821611120
Product Details
Toys play a crucial part in development of a child Toys as simple as wooden blocks or numbered puzzle develops cognitive and physical skills Complex puzzles remote control cars bubble guns helps learn and analyse cause effects and spatial relationships Babies tend to play more and more with such toys and make themselves happy Children s attitude towards their toys nurtures them big way Features . Pull Back Race Cars Specifications . Color Silver. Weight 1 lbs