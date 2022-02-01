Our products are named for its high standard durability stability and trust among our users We also aim for quality innovation and user satisfaction and we work towards achieving them every day to make our product up to date Features . It s off to the moon Having a blast is easy for the junior astronaut. this shirt is easy for little ones to put on by themselves. it has an official nasa logo and a clear pocket for their name Ages 3 6 Specifications . Color Orange. Ages 3 6