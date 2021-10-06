After Bite Itch Eraser Insect Bite Treatment Perspective: front
After Bite Itch Eraser Insect Bite Treatment
After Bite Itch Eraser Insect Bite Treatment
After Bite Itch Eraser Insect Bite Treatment
After Bite Itch Eraser Insect Bite Treatment

0.5 fl ozUPC: 0004422461030
Located in AISLE 30

Product Details

Stop the itching and discomfort of bug bites with After Bite! Trusted for over 40 years, After Bite is the pharmacist-preferred insect bite treatment that provides instant relief from the itching, pain, and discomfort of insect bites and stings.

  • Pharmacist preferred for instant relief from bites & stings
  • Advanced formula with ammonia & baking soda
  • Portable applicator pen