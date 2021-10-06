Hover to Zoom
After Bite Itch Eraser Insect Bite Treatment
0.5 fl ozUPC: 0004422461030
Located in AISLE 30
Product Details
Stop the itching and discomfort of bug bites with After Bite! Trusted for over 40 years, After Bite is the pharmacist-preferred insect bite treatment that provides instant relief from the itching, pain, and discomfort of insect bites and stings.
- Pharmacist preferred for instant relief from bites & stings
- Advanced formula with ammonia & baking soda
- Portable applicator pen