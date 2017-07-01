Ageless Foundation UltraDERM Gold™ Collagen Booster Capsules
Have the signs of Aging got you down?
As we age, the collagen level in our skin naturally declines resulting in dryness, scaling, deep lines and wrinkles, as well as loss of skin elasticity.
- BioCell Collagen®: Is a patented complex of hydrolyzed type II collagen. Collagen, the most integral part of the skin''s fabric, naturally forms a mesh-like structure that helps support new cellular growth. BioCell is a hydrolyzed form of type II collagen, which reduces the size of the collagen molecule for superior absorption.*
- Hyaluronic Acid: Is a naturally occurring substance in your skin that provides fullness and elasticity and helps promote a more youthful appearance.*
- Polyphenols: The proprietary poly phenol blend in UltraDerm Gold™ contains powerful antioxidants found in the skins, seeds and stemsof grapes, olives and apples which have been shown to increase cellular productivity and longevity. These antioxidants help to preserve cells for a more radiant appearance.*
A recent study has shown that a regimen of 1 gram of BioCell Collagen® per day may improve signs of facial aging such as wrinkles and lines.* In a clinical study performed without a placebo group, global lines/wrinkles measured by a visual/tactile score were reduced on average by 13.2% over a 12 week period.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Biocell Collagen : Hydrolyzed Collagen Type Ii , Chondroitin Sulfate , Hyaluronic Acid , Proprietary Polyphenol Blend : Polygonum Cuspidatum Root Extract ( 50% Resveratrol ) , Grape Seed Extract , Applezin ( Apple Fruit Extract ) , Oleaselect ( Olive Fruit Extract ) . Other Ingredients : Gelatin , Cellulose , Magnesium Stearate .
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Chicken Meat and Their Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
