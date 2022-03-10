Ageless Foundation UltraMAX Gold™ Valencia Orange Effervescent Powder Drink Packets Perspective: front
Ageless Foundation UltraMAX Gold™ Valencia Orange Effervescent Powder Drink Packets

22 ct / 13.5 ozUPC: 0069154600110
Product Details

UltraMax Gold™ Effervescent Powder was designed to enhance the body's natural production of hormones that may improve physical performance and well-being, and supports a broad range of health benefits.*

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
22.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories50
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium50mg2%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar4g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg8%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit20%
Vitamin C0mg0%
Ingredients
Alphatrophin : Glycine , L-Glutamine , L-Arginine , Gaba ( Gamma Amino Butyric Acid ) , L-Lysine ( L-lysine Hcl ) , OKG ( Ornithine Alpha-ketoglutarate ) , Somatostatin Inhibiting Complex : Alpha GPC ( Alpha Glycerylphosphorylcholine ) , Acetyl L-carnitine ( HCI ) , Broad Bean Seed ( Vicia Faba ) , Stevia Leaf Extract . Other Ingredients : Cane Sugar ( Saccharum Officinarum ) , Citric Acid , Maltodextrin , Potassium Carbonate , Sodium Bicarbonate , Natural Orange Flavor , Potassium Bicarbonate , Silica .

Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Glutamate and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

