Agriform Piave
1 lbUPC: 0028647810000
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1oz (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories111
% Daily value*
Total Fat7g8.97%
Saturated Fat4.7g23.5%
Polyunsaturated Fat0.161g
Monounsaturated Fat2.131g
Cholesterol19mg6.33%
Sodium390mg16.96%
Total Carbohydrate0.91g0.33%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0.227g
Protein10.135g
Calcium336mg25%
Copper0.01mg2%
Iron0.23mg2%
Magnesium12mg2%
Manganese0.006mg0%
Niacin0.077mg0%
Phosphorus197mg15%
Potassium26.082mg0%
Riboflavin0.09mg6%
Thiamin0.011mg0%
Vitamin A221mcg25%
Vitamin C0mg0%
Vitamin D5mcg25%
Vitamin E0.093mg0%
Vitamin K0.482mcg0%
Zinc0.78mg8%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Cows Milk, Salt, Rennet, Lysozyme (from Egg)
Allergen Info
Contains Eggs and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Shellfish,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
