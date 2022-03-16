Unprepared

Ingredients

Chicken, dried apple, contains 2% or less of the following: salt, fruit juice concentrate (apple, pineapple, pear, and peach), spices, celery powder, sea salt. Stuffed in a natural pork casing.

Allergen Info

Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.