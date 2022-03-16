Aidells® All Natural Fully Cooked Chicken & Apple Smoked Chicken Sausage
Product Details
Aidells® Smoked Chicken and Apple Sausage Links pair real chunks of apple with all natural smoked chicken for savory flavor with a hint of sweetness. Our all natural* chicken sausage is made from chicken raised with no antibiotics ever. Simply grill this precooked sausage and serve with a side of sweet potatoes for a delicious dinner. *Contains no artificial ingredients, minimally processed
- One 4 count package of Aidells Smoked Chicken and Apple Sausage Links
- Aidells chicken sausage is made with Washington State farm apples
- Smoked sausage links are hand stuffed in natural casings and slow smoked over real hardwood chips
- Gluten free link sausage is made from all natural chicken that is minimally processed with no artificial ingredients
- Chicken apple sausage made from chicken raised with no antibiotics ever
- Aidells cooked sausage is perfect for grilling and serving with a Dijon, garlic and honey glaze and a side of roasted sweet potatoes
Nutritional Information
Unprepared
Ingredients
Chicken, dried apple, contains 2% or less of the following: salt, fruit juice concentrate (apple, pineapple, pear, and peach), spices, celery powder, sea salt. Stuffed in a natural pork casing.
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
