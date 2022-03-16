Aidells® All Natural Fully Cooked Chicken & Apple Smoked Chicken Sausage Perspective: front
Aidells® All Natural Fully Cooked Chicken & Apple Smoked Chicken Sausage Perspective: back
Aidells® All Natural Fully Cooked Chicken & Apple Smoked Chicken Sausage

4 ct / 12 ozUPC: 0076401420805
Located in MEAT

Product Details

Aidells® Smoked Chicken and Apple Sausage Links pair real chunks of apple with all natural smoked chicken for savory flavor with a hint of sweetness. Our all natural* chicken sausage is made from chicken raised with no antibiotics ever. Simply grill this precooked sausage and serve with a side of sweet potatoes for a delicious dinner. *Contains no artificial ingredients, minimally processed

  • One 4 count package of Aidells Smoked Chicken and Apple Sausage Links
  • Aidells chicken sausage is made with Washington State farm apples
  • Smoked sausage links are hand stuffed in natural casings and slow smoked over real hardwood chips
  • Gluten free link sausage is made from all natural chicken that is minimally processed with no artificial ingredients
  • Chicken apple sausage made from chicken raised with no antibiotics ever
  • Aidells cooked sausage is perfect for grilling and serving with a Dijon, garlic and honey glaze and a side of roasted sweet potatoes

Nutritional Information

Gluten Free
Nutrition Facts
4.0 Exact servings per container
Serving size3.04 OZ SERVING, 4 Servings Per Container
Amount per serving
Calories170
% Daily value*
Total Fat11g17%
Saturated Fat3.5g18%
Trans Fat0g0%
Cholesterol75mg25%
Sodium660mg28%
Total Carbohydrate4g1%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar3g0%
Protein13g25%
Calcium40mg4%
Iron1mg4%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Unprepared

Ingredients
Chicken, dried apple, contains 2% or less of the following: salt, fruit juice concentrate (apple, pineapple, pear, and peach), spices, celery powder, sea salt. Stuffed in a natural pork casing.

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible