Aidells® All Natural Fully Cooked Pineapple & Bacon Smoked Chicken Sausage

4 ct / 12 ozUPC: 0076401433352
Start your grill and get cooking with Aidells Pineapple & Bacon Smoked Chicken Sausage. Packed with bits of juicy pineapple and naturally smoked bacon, this all-natural* chicken sausage is bold and savory with a hint of sweetness from real brown sugar. Simply grill and serve over a handful of fresh spinach, sliced red onion, pineapple tidbits, and a tangy lemon dressing for a quick and delicious dinner. Our Pineapple & Bacon sausage is gluten-free. For over 30 years, Aidells chicken sausages have been handcrafted in small batches with care using only the freshest, most flavorful ingredients we can find. Our all-natural* sausages are stuffed by hand in natural casings with no fillers or binders and slow-smoked for hours over real hardwood chips for that snap we love. *Minimally processed, no artificial ingredients

  • Made with real pineapple, naturally smoked bacon, and a touch of brown sugar
  • Hand-stuffed in natural casings and slow smoked over real hardwood chips
  • All-natural, minimally processed chicken with no artificial ingredients
  • No fillers or binders
  • Gluten-free

Nutrition Facts
4.0 Exact servings per container
Serving size3.04 OZ SERVING, 4 Servings Per Container
Amount per serving
Calories210
% Daily value*
Total Fat14g22%
Saturated Fat4g20%
Trans Fat0g0%
Cholesterol80mg27%
Sodium630mg26%
Total Carbohydrate8g3%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar8g0%
Protein12g23%
Calcium11mg2%
Iron1mg4%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Chicken, bacon (pork, water, salt, sugar, sodium phosphates, sodium erythorbate, sodium nitrite), brown sugar, dried pineapple (pineapple, cane sugar), contains 2% or less of the following: salt, apple cider vinegar (maltodextrin, apple cider vinegar, modified food starch), spices, celery powder, sea salt. Stuffed in a natural pork casing.

Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

