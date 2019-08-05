Aidells® All Natural Fully Cooked Pineapple & Bacon Smoked Chicken Sausage
Product Details
Start your grill and get cooking with Aidells Pineapple & Bacon Smoked Chicken Sausage. Packed with bits of juicy pineapple and naturally smoked bacon, this all-natural* chicken sausage is bold and savory with a hint of sweetness from real brown sugar. Simply grill and serve over a handful of fresh spinach, sliced red onion, pineapple tidbits, and a tangy lemon dressing for a quick and delicious dinner. Our Pineapple & Bacon sausage is gluten-free. For over 30 years, Aidells chicken sausages have been handcrafted in small batches with care using only the freshest, most flavorful ingredients we can find. Our all-natural* sausages are stuffed by hand in natural casings with no fillers or binders and slow-smoked for hours over real hardwood chips for that snap we love. *Minimally processed, no artificial ingredients
- Made with real pineapple, naturally smoked bacon, and a touch of brown sugar
- Hand-stuffed in natural casings and slow smoked over real hardwood chips
- All-natural, minimally processed chicken with no artificial ingredients
- No fillers or binders
- Gluten-free
Nutritional Information
Unprepared
Ingredients
Chicken, bacon (pork, water, salt, sugar, sodium phosphates, sodium erythorbate, sodium nitrite), brown sugar, dried pineapple (pineapple, cane sugar), contains 2% or less of the following: salt, apple cider vinegar (maltodextrin, apple cider vinegar, modified food starch), spices, celery powder, sea salt. Stuffed in a natural pork casing.
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More