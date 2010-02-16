Air Scense non-aerosol orange air freshener is made with natural essential oils that safely attract and neutralize even the strongest of odors. They infuse the air with a fresh fragrance and soothing aromatherapy benefits, to help you rejuvenate. Since our essential oils are concentrated, a single spray is all you need. Made from the purest essential oils and plant extractives, this spray contains no synthetic perfumes or harmful phthalates.

With Essential Oils

Naturally Refreshes & Neutralizes Air

Up to 3,000 Sprays

100% Cruelty-Free