Air Wick® Vanilla & Pink Papaya Essential Oils Refills
1.34 fl oz / 2 ctUPC: 0006233800624
Enhance your home’s scent with Air Wick Scented Oil Refills infused with 100% natural essential oils. Air Wick Scented Oil Refills release continuous fragrance for up to 60 days (based on low setting) so your home smells welcoming. Our latest Air Wick scented oil warmer releases fragrance upwards and outwards, reaching every corner of the room for a consistent fragrance experience.
- Use in any room: living room, bathroom, bedroom, hallways, kitchens and office
- Easy to adjust with 5X fragrance settings
- Infused with 100% natural essential oils for a better fragrance experience
- Create a warm and inviting space with the soft, delicious scent of vanilla and the sweet, unspoiled notes of exotic pink papaya