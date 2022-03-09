Airborne Immune Support Supplement Assorted Fruit Flavored Gummies are formulated to help support immune system health with a fruity taste that's easy to take.* These immune support gummies are free of the eight major allergens and are suitable for adults and kids ages 12 and older. The fruit-flavored gummies include a blast of vitamin C, plus nine vitamins, minerals, and herbs that can be taken up to three times per day.

Delicious Zesty Orange, Very Berry, and Grapefruit flavored immune support chewable gummies

Proprietary herbal blend including echinacea & ginger

Gluten free with no artificial coloring

High in antioxidants (vitamins C & E) and excellent source of selenium

750 mg of Vitamin C per serving (3 gummies) to support your immune system

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.