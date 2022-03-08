Airheads Individually Wrapped Full Size Candy Bars
Product Details
Chewy. Fruity. Mouthwateringly sweet. This bulk variety pack of Airheads has 60 candy bars that come in 6 delicious flavors: Mystery White, Blue Raspberry, Orange, Cherry, Watermelon, and Grape. With the irresistible taste and stretchy soft texture, we won’t blame you if you keep these candies all to yourself. But if you’re feeling generous, they’re easy to share. Perfect candy box for concession stands, baking crafts with friends, entertaining passengers on long road trips, making crowd-pleasing goodie bags at birthday parties, and more. Airheads are the playfully delicious way to get your snack on. Each individually wrapped candy bar is gluten free, peanut free, tree nut free, and kosher, so they’re the non-chocolate treat everyone can enjoy.
- OCCASION: Stash a few in lunch boxes, dress up a wedding candy bar, do some crafts with the family, or stock up for concession stands
- INTRO: Get crafty with your treats at playtime. Airheads are the chewy non-melting candy sure to satisfy any sweet tooth
- FLAVOR: Your taste buds can’t get enough of these flavors: Cherry, Watermelon, Blue Raspberry, White Mystery, Grape, and Orange
- CONTAINS: Unwrap the fun and play delicious with this 60-count 6-flavor bulk variety pack of Airheads individually wrapped full-sized candy bars
- ALLERGY: These candies are peanut and tree nut free, gluten free, and kosher. A great treat for the classroom
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
SUGAR, CORN SYRUP, MALTODEXTRIN, DEXTROSE, MODIFIED FOOD STARCH (CORN), PALM OIL, CONTAINS LESS THAN 2% OF: CITRIC ACID, WATER, ARTIFICIAL FLAVORS, RED 40, BLUE 1, YELLOW 6, YELLOW 5
Allergen Info
Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Mustard and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More