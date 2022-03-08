Hover to Zoom
Airheads Rainbow Berry Xtremes Candy
12 ct / 3 ozUPC: 0007339000867
When you need your flavor turned all the way up, you gotta get Airheads Xtremes Rainbow Berry sweetly sour candy belts. Xtremes Rainbow Berry belts packs a flavor punch like no other.
Benefits:
- Twelve - 3 ounce packs of Airheads Xtremes Rainbow Berry sweetly sour candy belts
- Give a candy gift to your sweetly sour loving friend, stock up your pantry or use Airheads Xtremes bulk candy for holidays, event party favors, office treats, concession stands, fundraising and more!
- There's nothing like the sweetly sour jolt of this Rainbow Berry flavor belt.