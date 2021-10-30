Ingredients

Sugar , High Fructose Corn Syrup , Corn Syrup , Corn Starch , Food Starch Modified ( Corn ) , Wheat Starch , Modified Potato Starch ; Contains Less Than 2% Of : Citric Acid , Malic Acid , Artificial Flavors , Artificial Color , Salt , Hydrogenated Soybean Oil , Blue 1 , Red 40 , Yellow 5 , Yellow 6 .

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives. Not intentionally nor inherently included Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. Free from Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

