Airheads Xtremes Rainbow Berry Bites Sour Candy
Product Details
Take your taste buds to the next level with Airheads Xtremes Bites sweetly sour Rainbow Berry candy! The same rainbow of intensely fruity, sweetly sour, playfully chewy flavor of Airheads Xtremes belts but in smaller, shareable bites. Peanut-free and allergy friendly; play delicious and add maximum flavor to any event with Airheads Xtremes Rainbow Berry Bites! Perfect candy for the movies, concession stands, fundraising, parties and more!
- There's nothing like the sweetly sour jolt of Rainbow Berry flavor bites
- Bite size and easy to share - treat yourself on the go, at the movies or while working
- Give a candy gift to your sweetly sour loving friend, stock up your pantry or use Airheads Xtremes Bites candy for holidays, event party favors, office treats, fundraising and more!
- Allergy friendly, free of: milk, eggs, peanuts, tree nuts, soy, fish and shellfish
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Sugar , High Fructose Corn Syrup , Corn Syrup , Corn Starch , Food Starch Modified ( Corn ) , Wheat Starch , Modified Potato Starch ; Contains Less Than 2% Of : Citric Acid , Malic Acid , Artificial Flavors , Artificial Color , Salt , Hydrogenated Soybean Oil , Blue 1 , Red 40 , Yellow 5 , Yellow 6 .
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives. Not intentionally nor inherently included Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. Free from Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
