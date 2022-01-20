Ajax® Ultra Lemon Scented Super Degreaser Dish Liquid Perspective: front
Ajax® Ultra Lemon Scented Super Degreaser Dish Liquid Perspective: back
Ajax® Ultra Lemon Scented Super Degreaser Dish Liquid

UPC: 0003500044673
Ajax® Ultra Triple Action Dish Liquid provides a pleasant and powerful cleaning experience while leaving your dishes sparkling clean.

  • This product cuts grease to get dishes clean and spotless
  • This product also washes away bacteria on handsand fights odor on dishes
  • When used as a hand soap, to wash away dirt and bacteria from hands, wash them for 20 seconds under clean running water
  • This dishwashing liquid is kosher and phosphate free

