Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.
Ajax® Ultra Lemon Scented Super Degreaser Dish Liquid
UPC: 0003500044673
Purchase OptionsSold and Shipped by
Product Details
Ajax® Ultra Triple Action Dish Liquid provides a pleasant and powerful cleaning experience while leaving your dishes sparkling clean.
- This product cuts grease to get dishes clean and spotless
- This product also washes away bacteria on handsand fights odor on dishes
- When used as a hand soap, to wash away dirt and bacteria from hands, wash them for 20 seconds under clean running water
- This dishwashing liquid is kosher and phosphate free