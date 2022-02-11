Ajax Ultra Triple Action Orange Dish Liquid provides a pleasant and powerful cleaning experience with the lively scent of oranges while leaving your dishes sparkling clean. This product cuts grease to get dishes clean and spotless. This product also washes away bacteria on hands (when used as a handsoap, to wash away dirt and bacteria from hands, wash them for 20 seconds under clean running water) and fights odor on dishes. This dishwashing liquid is kosher and phosphate free.