Ajax Ultra Triple Action Orange Dish Liquid provides a pleasant and powerful cleaning experience with the lively scent of oranges while leaving your dishes sparkling clean. This product cuts grease to get dishes clean and spotless. This product also washes away bacteria on hands (when used as a handsoap, to wash away dirt and bacteria from hands, wash them for 20 seconds under clean running water) and fights odor on dishes. This dishwashing liquid is kosher and phosphate free.
Water , Ammonium Lauryl Sulfate , Ammonium Laureth Sulfate , Lauramidopropylamine Oxide , Sodium Chloride , Poloxamer 124 , Fragrance , Dmdm Hydantoin , Pentasodium Pentetate , Sodium Bisulfite , Methylchloroisothiazolinone , Methylisothiazolinone , Yellow 5 , Red 40 .
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
