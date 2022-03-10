ak-mak 100% Whole Wheat Sesame Cracker Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
ak-mak 100% Whole Wheat Sesame Cracker Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
ak-mak 100% Whole Wheat Sesame Cracker Perspective: top
Item 1 of 3 is selected.

ak-mak 100% Whole Wheat Sesame Cracker

4.15 ozUPC: 0007110500001
Purchase Options

Product Details

From the vicinity of Mt. Ararat, ak-mak Bakeries brings you the Original Armenian Cracker Bread.

Throughout the decades, we have been committed to making the best whole wheat sesame cracker possible. We begin with certified organic high-quality whole wheat that is ground into flour. This flour, and only this flour, is used in manufacturing our excellent whole wheat sesame crackers. Our commitment to high-quality crops and on our 'old-style' recipe can be seen on our short, clean, non-GMO ingredient list.

Nutritional Information

OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size5crackers (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories110
% Daily value*
Total Fat2g2.56%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat1g
Monounsaturated Fat0.5g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium220mg9.57%
Total Carbohydrate19g6.91%
Dietary Fiber3g10.71%
Sugar1g
Protein5g
Calcium9mg0%
Iron1mg6%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Organically Grown Whole Wheat Flour, Clover Honey, Sesame Oil, Dairy Butter*, Sesame Seeds, Yeast and Salt.

Allergen Info
Contains Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More