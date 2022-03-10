ak-mak 100% Whole Wheat Sesame Cracker
Product Details
From the vicinity of Mt. Ararat, ak-mak Bakeries brings you the Original Armenian Cracker Bread.
Throughout the decades, we have been committed to making the best whole wheat sesame cracker possible. We begin with certified organic high-quality whole wheat that is ground into flour. This flour, and only this flour, is used in manufacturing our excellent whole wheat sesame crackers. Our commitment to high-quality crops and on our 'old-style' recipe can be seen on our short, clean, non-GMO ingredient list.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Organically Grown Whole Wheat Flour, Clover Honey, Sesame Oil, Dairy Butter*, Sesame Seeds, Yeast and Salt.
Allergen Info
Contains Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
