Ingredients

Organically Grown Whole Wheat Flour, Clover Honey, Sesame Oil, Dairy Butter*, Sesame Seeds, Yeast and Salt.

Allergen Info

Contains Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More