Ingredients

Enriched Semolina Flour ( Durum Semolina Wheat , Niacin , Reduced Iron , Thiamin Mononitrate , Riboflavin , Folic Acid ) , Wheat Gluten , Digestive Resistant Cornstarch , Defatted Soy Flour , Pasteurized Whole Eggs , Roasted and Dried Garlic , Garlic Oil .

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

