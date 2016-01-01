Hover to Zoom
Al Dente Pasta Roasted Garlic Fettuccine
10 OZUPC: 0008147571688
Product Details
- Artisanal Pasta Makers Since 1981
- Reduced-Carb Pasta
- Delicious Taste
- Homemade Texture
- Cooks in 3 Minutes
- Made in The USA
- Kosher
Nutritional Information
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
5.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories140
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g2%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol15mg5%
Sodium20mg1%
Total Carbohydrate24g8%
Dietary Fiber6g24%
Sugar0g
Protein12g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Enriched Semolina Flour ( Durum Semolina Wheat , Niacin , Reduced Iron , Thiamin Mononitrate , Riboflavin , Folic Acid ) , Wheat Gluten , Digestive Resistant Cornstarch , Defatted Soy Flour , Pasteurized Whole Eggs , Roasted and Dried Garlic , Garlic Oil .
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More