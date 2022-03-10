Alaffia''s authentic black soap is made from a centuries old recipe of handcrafted shea butter and West African palm kernel oil. Saponification is provided by adding ashes to the hot oils, then cooking the soap for six hours. the last step is drying and curing the soap in the sun for three weeks, resulting in a gentle hand & body wash for all ages.

In West Africa, authentic black soap is known by its Yoruba name, Osse Dudu. "Dudu" means the color black, which comes from extensive "cooking" of the soap tot he point of charcoal. Many cultures in West Africa use charcoal to detoxify & purify the skin. This is an integral aspect of true African black soap