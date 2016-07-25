Alaffia''s Authentic Africa Black Soap is made from centuries -old recipe of handcrafted she butter and West African Palm oil.+ Saponification is provided by adding ashes to the hot oils, then cooking it fro six hours. The last step is curing the soap in the sun for three weeks, resulting in a gentle hand and body wash.

In West Africa, authentic black soap is known by its Yoruba name, Osse Dudu. "Dudu" means the color black, which comes from extensive "cooking" of the soap tot he point of charcoal. Many cultures in West Africa use charcoal to detoxify & purify the skin. This is an integral aspect of true African black soap.