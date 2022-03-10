Alaffia Coconut Reishi Hand & Body Lotion Perspective: front
Alaffia Coconut Reishi Hand & Body Lotion

8 fl ozUPC: 0084132010410
Product Details

This hand and body lotion, with soothing coconut, nourishing reishi, and moisturizing kpagnan, hydrates your skin and protects it from the elements.

  • Hand & Body Lotion with Kpagnan & Reishi
  • Ethical Body Care
  • Fair Trade
  • Gluten Free
  • Handcrafted
  • Vegan • No Animal Testing
  • Paraben Free

Ingredients
Achillea Millefolium ( Yarrow ) Extract , Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Oil , * , Emulsifying Wax , Glycerin , Pentadesma Butyracea (Kpagnan) Butter , Stearic Acid , Ganoderma Lucidum ( Reishi Mushroom ) Extract , Natural Coconut Fragrance , Aromatic Cocos Nucifera ( Coconut ) Extract , Phenoxyethanol , Potassium Sorbate , Ascorbic Acid .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
