Alaffia Coconut Reishi Hand & Body Lotion
Product Details
This hand and body lotion, with soothing coconut, nourishing reishi, and moisturizing kpagnan, hydrates your skin and protects it from the elements.
- Hand & Body Lotion with Kpagnan & Reishi
- Ethical Body Care
- Fair Trade
- Gluten Free
- Handcrafted
- Vegan • No Animal Testing
- Paraben Free
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Achillea Millefolium ( Yarrow ) Extract , Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Oil , * , Emulsifying Wax , Glycerin , Pentadesma Butyracea (Kpagnan) Butter , Stearic Acid , Ganoderma Lucidum ( Reishi Mushroom ) Extract , Natural Coconut Fragrance , Aromatic Cocos Nucifera ( Coconut ) Extract , Phenoxyethanol , Potassium Sorbate , Ascorbic Acid .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More