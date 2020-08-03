Hover to Zoom
Alaffia Everyday Coconut® Hydrating Conditioner Coconut Pineapple
8 fl ozUPC: 0084132010739
The conditioner is prepared with Certified Fari Trade virgin cocout oil and ginger for gentle moisturizing and circulation. For Everyday use on normal to dry hair.
At War With Poverty
Alaffia pays fair wages, empowers mothers and families, and utilizes sustainable wildcrafted ingredients. Funds from product sales help conduct the following empowerment projects in Togo, West Africa:
Reforestation 53,125 Trees Planted
Bicycles For Education 7,100 Bikes Distributed
Maternal Care 4,170 Births Funded
School Construction 10 Schools Built As Of 1/22/2016