The conditioner is prepared with Certified Fari Trade virgin cocout oil and ginger for gentle moisturizing and circulation. For Everyday use on normal to dry hair.

At War With Poverty

Alaffia pays fair wages, empowers mothers and families, and utilizes sustainable wildcrafted ingredients. Funds from product sales help conduct the following empowerment projects in Togo, West Africa:

Reforestation 53,125 Trees Planted

Bicycles For Education 7,100 Bikes Distributed

Maternal Care 4,170 Births Funded

School Construction 10 Schools Built As Of 1/22/2016