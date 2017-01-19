Protective Moringa Leaf / Nourishing Argan Oil / Paraben Free / Vegan

No Animal Testing / No Synthetic Fragrance / Gluten Free / Biodegradable

No Sodium Lauryl Sulfate / Domestic Packaging / Handcrafted & Unrefined

At War With Poverty

Alaffia pays fair wages, empowers mothers and families, and utilizes sustainable wildcrafted ingredients. Funds from product sales help conduct the following empowerment projects in Togo, West Africa:

Reforestation 57,575 Trees Planted

School Supplies 32,842 Student Recipients

Bicycles For Education 7,482 Bikes Distributed

Maternal Care 4,463 Births Funded

Eyeglasses 24,927 Eyeglasses Distributed

School Construction 10 Schools Built As of 1/19/2017