Hover to Zoom
Alaffia Everyday Shea® Hand Soap Mandarin Mango
12 fl ozUPC: 0084132010596
Purchase Options
Product Details
Protective Moringa Leaf / Nourishing Argan Oil / Paraben Free / Vegan
No Animal Testing / No Synthetic Fragrance / Gluten Free / Biodegradable
No Sodium Lauryl Sulfate / Domestic Packaging / Handcrafted & Unrefined
At War With Poverty
Alaffia pays fair wages, empowers mothers and families, and utilizes sustainable wildcrafted ingredients. Funds from product sales help conduct the following empowerment projects in Togo, West Africa:
Reforestation 57,575 Trees Planted
School Supplies 32,842 Student Recipients
Bicycles For Education 7,482 Bikes Distributed
Maternal Care 4,463 Births Funded
Eyeglasses 24,927 Eyeglasses Distributed
School Construction 10 Schools Built As of 1/19/2017