Alaffia Night Cream Powerful Neem Turmeric

3 fl ozUPC: 0084132010453
This powerful night cream, with synergizing lotus, age defying ubiquinone, restorative samphire greens and protective shea, deeply supports your skin''s natural rejuvenation process.

At War With Poverty

Alaffia pays fair wage, empowers mothers and families, and utilizes sustainable wildcrafted ingredients. Funds from product sales help conduct the following empowerment projects in Togo, West Africa:

Reforestation 53,125 Trees Planted

School Supplies 23,700 Student Recipients

Bicycles For Education 7,100 Distributed

Maternal Care 4,170 Births Funded

School Construction 10 Schools Build  as of 1/22/2016

Ingredients
Azadirachta Indica ( Neem ) Leaf , * , Aqueous Extract , Curcuma Longa ( Turmeric ) Aqueous Extract , Achillea Millefolium ( Yarrow ) Aqueous Extract , Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter , * , Emulsifying Wax , Pentadesma Butyracea (Kpagnan) Butter , Glycerin , Stearic Acid , Azadirachta Indica (Neem) Oil , * , Salicornia Herbacea (Samphire) Extract ) , Nelumbo Nucifera (Lotus) Leaf Cell Extract , Saccharomyces/xylinum/turmeric Ferment , Ubiquinone , Caprylic/Capric Triglycerides , Natural Green Rice And Mint Scent , Lavandula Hybrida ( Lavender ) Oil , Cymbopogon Citratus (Lemongrass) Oil , Pogostemon Cablin (Patchouli) Oil , Melaleuca Alternifolia (Tea Tree) Oil , Phenoxyethanol , Ascorbic Acid , Potassium Sorbate .

Allergen Info
Contains Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

