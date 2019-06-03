Alaffia Night Cream Powerful Neem Turmeric
Product Details
This powerful night cream, with synergizing lotus, age defying ubiquinone, restorative samphire greens and protective shea, deeply supports your skin''s natural rejuvenation process.
At War With Poverty
Alaffia pays fair wage, empowers mothers and families, and utilizes sustainable wildcrafted ingredients. Funds from product sales help conduct the following empowerment projects in Togo, West Africa:
Reforestation 53,125 Trees Planted
School Supplies 23,700 Student Recipients
Bicycles For Education 7,100 Distributed
Maternal Care 4,170 Births Funded
School Construction 10 Schools Build as of 1/22/2016
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Azadirachta Indica ( Neem ) Leaf , * , Aqueous Extract , Curcuma Longa ( Turmeric ) Aqueous Extract , Achillea Millefolium ( Yarrow ) Aqueous Extract , Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter , * , Emulsifying Wax , Pentadesma Butyracea (Kpagnan) Butter , Glycerin , Stearic Acid , Azadirachta Indica (Neem) Oil , * , Salicornia Herbacea (Samphire) Extract ) , Nelumbo Nucifera (Lotus) Leaf Cell Extract , Saccharomyces/xylinum/turmeric Ferment , Ubiquinone , Caprylic/Capric Triglycerides , Natural Green Rice And Mint Scent , Lavandula Hybrida ( Lavender ) Oil , Cymbopogon Citratus (Lemongrass) Oil , Pogostemon Cablin (Patchouli) Oil , Melaleuca Alternifolia (Tea Tree) Oil , Phenoxyethanol , Ascorbic Acid , Potassium Sorbate .
Allergen Info
Contains Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
