Ingredients

Azadirachta Indica ( Neem ) Leaf , * , Aqueous Extract , Curcuma Longa ( Turmeric ) Aqueous Extract , Achillea Millefolium ( Yarrow ) Aqueous Extract , Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter , * , Emulsifying Wax , Pentadesma Butyracea (Kpagnan) Butter , Glycerin , Stearic Acid , Azadirachta Indica (Neem) Oil , * , Salicornia Herbacea (Samphire) Extract ) , Nelumbo Nucifera (Lotus) Leaf Cell Extract , Saccharomyces/xylinum/turmeric Ferment , Ubiquinone , Caprylic/Capric Triglycerides , Natural Green Rice And Mint Scent , Lavandula Hybrida ( Lavender ) Oil , Cymbopogon Citratus (Lemongrass) Oil , Pogostemon Cablin (Patchouli) Oil , Melaleuca Alternifolia (Tea Tree) Oil , Phenoxyethanol , Ascorbic Acid , Potassium Sorbate .

Allergen Info

Contains Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More