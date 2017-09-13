Alaffia Purifying Coconut Reishi Facial Cleanser
Product Details
This purifying facial cleanser contains soothing coconut, nourishing reishi, and detoxifying charcoal. It gently cleanses the skin, removes impurities, and is non-stripping. Ideal for all skin types.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
COFFE ROBUSTA ( Coffee Berry ) Extract , Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Oil , * , Lauryl Glucoside , Emulsifying Wax , Stearic Acid , Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter , * , Ganoderma Lucidum ( Reishi Mushroom ) Extract , Activated Charcoal , Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Water , * , Aromatic Cocos Nucifera ( Coconut ) Extract , Natural Coconut Fragrance , Phenoxyethanol , Potassium Sorbate , Ascorbic Acid .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
