Alaffia Toning Coconut Resihi Rose Facial Mist Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Alaffia Toning Coconut Resihi Rose Facial Mist

3.4 fl ozUPC: 0084132010401
Purchase Options

Product Details

This facial mist, with soothing coconut, nourishing reishi, and relaxing hydrosol balances & restores the skin's protective layers.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories
% Daily value*
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Carica Papaya ( Papaya ) Leaf Extract , Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Water , * , Glycerin , Ganoderma Lucidum ( Reishi Mushroom ) Extract , Rosa Centifolia (Rose) Flower Water , Phenoxyethanol , Natural Coconut Fragrance , Aromatic Cocos Nucifera ( Coconut ) Extract , Carthamus Tinctorius ( Safflower ) Oleosomes , Ascorbic Acid , Potassium Sorbate .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More