Alaffia Tumeric Balancing Neem Day Cream
3 fl ozUPC: 0084132010452
This day cream, with replenishing marshmallow, harmonizing yarrow, balancing turmeric, and protective shea supports recovery and hydration while keeping your skin safe from environmental toxins.
At War With Poverty
Alaffia pays fair wage, empowers mothers and families, and utilizes sustainable wildcrafted ingredients. Funds from product sales help conduct the following empowerment projects in Togo, West Africa:
Reforestation 53,125 Trees Planted
School Supplies 23,700 Student Recipients
Bicycles For Education 7,100 Distributed
Maternal Care 4,170 Births Funded
School Construction 10 Schools Build as of 1/22/2016