This day cream, with replenishing marshmallow, harmonizing yarrow, balancing turmeric, and protective shea supports recovery and hydration while keeping your skin safe from environmental toxins.

At War With Poverty

Alaffia pays fair wage, empowers mothers and families, and utilizes sustainable wildcrafted ingredients. Funds from product sales help conduct the following empowerment projects in Togo, West Africa:

Reforestation 53,125 Trees Planted

School Supplies 23,700 Student Recipients

Bicycles For Education 7,100 Distributed

Maternal Care 4,170 Births Funded

School Construction 10 Schools Build as of 1/22/2016