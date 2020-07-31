Hover to Zoom
Alaffia® Virgin Coconut Oil Coconut Chamomile Shampoo & Body Wash for Babies & Kids
16 fl ozUPC: 0084132010780
Product Details
Our shampoo & body wash, prepared with Ethically Traded unrefined shea butter, virgin coconut oil, calming lemon balm, protective neem leaf, and soothing lavender, nourishes and softens hair and skin. Gentle and non-irritating for everyday clean fun.
- For use on all skin and hair types
- Made with authentic shea butter
- Traditional West African ingredients
- Ethical body care
- Cruelty free
- Paraben free
- Vegan
- Handcrafted
- No synthetic fragrance
- Biodegradable ingredients