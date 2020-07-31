Our shampoo & body wash, prepared with Ethically Traded unrefined shea butter, virgin coconut oil, calming lemon balm, protective neem leaf, and soothing lavender, nourishes and softens hair and skin. Gentle and non-irritating for everyday clean fun.

For use on all skin and hair types

Made with authentic shea butter

Traditional West African ingredients

Ethical body care

Cruelty free

Paraben free

Vegan

Handcrafted

No synthetic fragrance

Biodegradable ingredients