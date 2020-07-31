Alaffia® Virgin Coconut Oil Coconut Chamomile Shampoo & Body Wash for Babies & Kids Perspective: front
Alaffia® Virgin Coconut Oil Coconut Chamomile Shampoo & Body Wash for Babies & Kids

16 fl ozUPC: 0084132010780
Product Details

Our shampoo & body wash, prepared with Ethically Traded unrefined shea butter, virgin coconut oil, calming lemon balm, protective neem leaf, and soothing lavender, nourishes and softens hair and skin. Gentle and non-irritating for everyday clean fun.

  • For use on all skin and hair types
  • Made with authentic shea butter
  • Traditional West African ingredients
  • Ethical body care
  • Cruelty free
  • Paraben free
  • Vegan
  • Handcrafted
  • No synthetic fragrance
  • Biodegradable ingredients