Alaga® Cane Syrup
16 fl ozUPC: 0001160000001
Purchase Options
Nutritional Information
Gluten Free
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tbsp (30 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories120
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium66mg2.75%
Total Carbohydrate30g10%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar30g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Corn Syrup, Cane Syrup, Water, Potassium Sorbate
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More