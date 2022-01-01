Hover to Zoom
Alaga Original Cane Flavor Syrup
16 fl ozUPC: 0001160000014
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
16.0 Approximately servings per container
Serving sizeServing Size 30
Amount per serving
Calories
% Daily value*
Sodium33mg3%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
CORN SYRUP, CANE SYRUP, WATER, POTASSIUM SORBATE.
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
