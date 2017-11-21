Alamos Malbec Red Wine is a fruit-forward Argentinian Malbec with a rich, flavorful aroma. Opening up with concentrated fruit notes of plum, blackberry and dark cherry, this medium bodied wine delights your palate with soft tannins and a smooth finish. Hints of brown spice and vanilla bring added layers of complexity. Ideal for serving at dinner parties, this versatile Malbec wine from Argentina pairs well with anything from ribeye steak to grilled chicken and broccoli. Awarded 91 points from James Suckling in 2018, Alamos Malbec Red Wine is crafted with quality wine grapes from Mendoza's Uco Valley, offering a true taste of Argentina.

One 750 mL bottle of Alamos Malbec Red Wine

Medium bodied red wine with soft tannins and a smooth finish

Fruit forward Argentinian Malbec with notes of plum, dark cherry and blackberry

Accented with delicious hints of brown spice and vanilla

Excellent Malbec red wine to complement red meats like ribeye steak or poultry dishes

From Argentina