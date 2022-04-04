Hover to Zoom
Alamos Wine Red Blend
750 mLUPC: 0008500001945
Alamos Red Blend Red Wine is an incredibly aromatic Malbec-based Argentinian wine with concentrated notes of plum, juicy blackberry and black cherry. An inspired combination of Argentinian Malbec, Bonarda, Cabernet Sauvignon and Syrah, this bold yet approachable red blend wine delights your palate with medium tannins and a smooth finish. Great for a date night or a family dinner, this highly versatile wine pairs well with a variety of foods, including red meat and chicken. Awarded 91 points from James Suckling in 2018, Alamos Red Blend is crafted with quality red grapes from the renowned Mendoza winegrowing region.
- One 750 mL bottle of Alamos Red Blend Red Wine
- Juicy red blend with medium tannins and a smooth finish
- Bold Red Blend with hints of blackberry, black cherry and dense plum
- Enjoy this highly versatile red wine with a variety of foods
- Malbec-based Red Blend from Argentina
- Glass bottle that is 100% recyclable