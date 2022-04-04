Alamos Red Blend Red Wine is an incredibly aromatic Malbec-based Argentinian wine with concentrated notes of plum, juicy blackberry and black cherry. An inspired combination of Argentinian Malbec, Bonarda, Cabernet Sauvignon and Syrah, this bold yet approachable red blend wine delights your palate with medium tannins and a smooth finish. Great for a date night or a family dinner, this highly versatile wine pairs well with a variety of foods, including red meat and chicken. Awarded 91 points from James Suckling in 2018, Alamos Red Blend is crafted with quality red grapes from the renowned Mendoza winegrowing region.

One 750 mL bottle of Alamos Red Blend Red Wine

Juicy red blend with medium tannins and a smooth finish

Bold Red Blend with hints of blackberry, black cherry and dense plum

Enjoy this highly versatile red wine with a variety of foods

Malbec-based Red Blend from Argentina

Glass bottle that is 100% recyclable