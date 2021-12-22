Alani NU Immunity Gummies 30 Count Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Alani NU Immunity Gummies 30 Count Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Alani NU Immunity Gummies 30 Count Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.

Alani NU Immunity Gummies 30 Count

30 ctUPC: 0085064500896
Purchase Options

Product Details

Stress and lack of sleep can be detrimental to one's immune system, even more so during cold & flu season. So help defend your immune system with our immunity gummies!

  • Each serving contains 400IU of Vitamin D
  • 100mg of Vitamin C
  • 250mg of the superfood Elderberry

With its fresh blackberry punch flavor, we’ll bet you’ll never miss a day.