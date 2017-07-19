Alba Botanica® Coconut Milk More Moisture Hawaiian Shampoo Perspective: front
Alba Botanica® Coconut Milk More Moisture Hawaiian Shampoo
Alba Botanica® Coconut Milk More Moisture Hawaiian Shampoo Perspective: left
Alba Botanica® Coconut Milk More Moisture Hawaiian Shampoo Perspective: right
Alba Botanica® Coconut Milk More Moisture Hawaiian Shampoo

32 ozUPC: 0072474200127
For velvet soft hair, take a permanent vacation from the drying formaldehydes and damaging sulfates in ordinary conditioners. Instead, discover Alba Botanica Drink It Up Coconut Milk Shampoo, a refreshing treat for your thirsty tresses. High in fatty acids and protein, coconut milk locks in moisture to strengthen the cuticle and reduce split ends. Calendula and tropical oils protect from heat styling. Dry hair is soft, nourished and parched no more.