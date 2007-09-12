Healthier hair with every wash. For happy, healthy hair, take a permanent vacation from the color-stripping and drying chemicals in ordinary shampoos. Instead, discover this gentle cleanser that kisses hair clean without stripping your locks. With its ambrosial blend of vitamin-rich tropical treats, including plumeria, pineapple and papaya, this shampoo nourishes over-processed and damaged hair. Testing shows hair becomes softer, smoother and more manageable. Color me happy, color me true.