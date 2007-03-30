To face the stresses of your day, your skin needs balance. This botanically powerful Marine Complex, featuring micronized sea kelp, balances pH levels, fortifies skin and encourages a more even toned complexion. Instantly, your skin is balanced: evenly content and perfectly prepped for optimal moisturization.

Balances, Hydrates & Refines for an Even Complexion

Hypo-Allergenic

No Paraben, Phthalates or Animal Testing

100% Vegetarian Ingredients