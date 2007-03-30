Hover to Zoom
Alba Botanica Sea Kelp Facial Toner
6 fl ozUPC: 0072474200316
To face the stresses of your day, your skin needs balance. This botanically powerful Marine Complex, featuring micronized sea kelp, balances pH levels, fortifies skin and encourages a more even toned complexion. Instantly, your skin is balanced: evenly content and perfectly prepped for optimal moisturization.
- Balances, Hydrates & Refines for an Even Complexion
- Hypo-Allergenic
- No Paraben, Phthalates or Animal Testing
- 100% Vegetarian Ingredients